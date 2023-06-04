A Weird Hill to Die On

For reasons I can’t explain, the Left, including the Democratic Party, has made sex change operations on minors its signature issue. It has become a litmus test: in order to be considered progressive, one must now advocate the mutilation of children’s genitals. If there is a Democratic Party politician who dissents from this orthodoxy, I am not aware of it.

Sex change operations on minors are massively unpopular. Opponents of the practice outnumber supporters by three to one. And from the progressives’ standpoint, those numbers are more likely to get worse than better. This weekend, the superb documentary “What Is a Woman?” got over 150 million views on Twitter. Of course, two seconds counts as a Twitter “view.” But still, millions of people must have actually watched the film. One who did was Elon Musk. Today on Instagram:

If it doesn’t flame out at the polls, “trans” madness will die in a hail of lawsuits. That is what is happening in the U.K., where genital mutilation is increasingly out of favor. The facility where such surgeries were carried out on minors, Tavistock, has now been closed, but youngsters age 18 and above are still being carved up. From today’s London Times, notable because the Times is a liberal paper: “NHS trans surgery damaged my body for ever — it’s not safe.”

When Ritchie Herron woke after gender reassignment surgery, he had a feeling he had made a terrible mistake. Five years later, his scars still sometimes weep and he cannot walk long distances or ride a bike. “I’ve awakened from what was a mental health crisis, to a body that will be for ever changed and damaged,” he said. He no longer identifies as transgender and is living as a gay man “as best I can, given what has happened”.

I will spare you the absolutely appalling description of the current state of this poor man’s body. He is not a woman and does not function like a woman in any respect, but that is the least of his grotesque medical problems. It is almost inconceivable that anyone could give informed consent to such a barbaric procedure.

Now, the Newcastle-based civil servant, 36, has launched legal action against NHS England, alongside the “heartbroken” father of a 21-year-old who has been booked in for imminent genital-removal surgery at an adult gender clinic. The two men are demanding a judicial review which includes an independent inquiry into the safety of NHS treatments being offered to young people under the age of 25 who are experiencing gender dysphoria.

Autistic children are frequently victimized by trans activists:

Both Herron and the father’s 21-year-old child have been diagnosed as autistic.

The father is trying to block irreversible surgery on his son:

The father who, with Herron, is seeking a judicial review of the adult services, says he is terrified of the possible outcome for his child, who was born a boy and who is due to undergo genital surgery shortly. The young person “is on the autistic spectrum, suffers from anxiety and has very poor mental health”, according to the father. The father believes that, like Herron, they [sic] think “becoming a woman will solve so many of his problems”.

***

Aged 13, the boy, who had struggled at school, “out of the blue” told an NHS child mental health adviser that he believed he was a girl. “He was referred to an NHS clinic and was prescribed puberty blocking drugs to halt his development as soon as he turned 16. I was shocked that such an experimental treatment would be given, despite my objections. His anxiety and his autism were not explored. “I decided to try to prevent him attending the NHS clinic but was threatened with the possibility of him being taken into care if I stood in his way.”

Litigation can’t solve all problems. In fact, it can’t solve most problems. But as more and more victims of sex change operations realize that they have been had by greedy health care professionals and activists, let’s hope that lawsuits will finally hold the malefactors responsible.