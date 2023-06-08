Posted on June 8, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Media, Minnesota

Beware former Walz admin officials bearing gifts

The Star Tribune is offering “a gift for graduates,” as editorial editor and vice president Scott Gillespie put it in his daily newsletter yesterday (link omitted): “The Star Tribune is offering every high school grad in the state a free one-year subscription. Use this link to sign up for the subscription, which will not automatically renew. Congrats and good reading, graduates.”

Woo hoo! It’s got a good sports section. I’ll give them that much.

Steve Grove is the new publisher of the Star Tribune. Most recently, Grove served as a commissioner in the “let’s go crazy” administration of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. This must be Grove’s project (see tweet below). I assume he wants to wean the kids from social media and get them kids hooked on the MSM while they’re still impressionable.

Seeing Grove’s come-on yesterday, I thought of the Trojan priest Laocoön’s famous warning in Book II of Vergil’s Aeneid: “Timeo Danaos et dona ferentes.” In English: “I fear the Greeks even bearing gifts.” On second thought this morning, I’m thinking of the line from the Steppenwolf tune: “God damn the pusher man” (that’s a joke). And this one, from the Waylon and Willie hit (slightly adapted): “Mama, don’t let your babies grow up to be [Star Tribune readers].”

