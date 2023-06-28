Biden: Putin Losing the Iraq War! (Updated)

Given that most leading Democrats thought the Iraq War was the Vietnam War back in the aughts, I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that (P)resident Biden thinks Russia is “losing the war in Iraq.” Behold his mid-day comments today (below), when he is supposed to be at his sharpest.

For what it’s worth, last night I grilled what I called “Iraq of lamb.”

Q: "To what extent has Vladimir Putin been weakened by recent events?" President Biden: "It's hard to tell but he is clearly losing the war in Iraq, he's losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world." pic.twitter.com/PZhYhdGDij — CSPAN (@cspan) June 28, 2023

UPDATE: Biden got better as the day wore on.

BIDEN: "It was inappropriate for Barack to spend time with [Xi Jinping] but I spent a lot of time with him. I met alone with him, just he and I… 68 times, 68 hours, 68 times — more than 68 hours — by the way, I turned in all my notes.” pic.twitter.com/LBu3PPlKcI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 28, 2023

Serious question: Can he finish the day?