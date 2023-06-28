Posted on June 28, 2023 by Steven Hayward in Joe Biden

Biden: Putin Losing the Iraq War! (Updated)

Given that most leading Democrats thought the Iraq War was the Vietnam War back in the aughts, I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that (P)resident Biden thinks Russia is “losing the war in Iraq.” Behold his mid-day comments today (below), when he is supposed to be at his sharpest.

For what it’s worth, last night I grilled what I called “Iraq of lamb.”

UPDATE: Biden got better as the day wore on.

Serious question: Can he finish the day?

