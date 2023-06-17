Posted on June 17, 2023 by Steven Hayward in Joe Biden

Biden v. Fetterman

It is hard to break the tie for incoherence between Joe Biden and John Fetterman. In addition to invoking the deity to save the queen, Biden also mangled guns again:

But here’s Fetterman on the the I-95 bridge collapse:

Can we get an entry from Dianne Feinstein?

Bonus Fetterman from today:

Maybe Biden and Fetterman are just executing a clever plan to cross up and fry the brain of all the new AI generators.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses