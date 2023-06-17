It is hard to break the tie for incoherence between Joe Biden and John Fetterman. In addition to invoking the deity to save the queen, Biden also mangled guns again:
BIDEN: "Made it harder for people buy stabilized brief— braces. Put a pistol on a brace, it turns into a gun, makes it more, you can have a higher-caliber weapon, higher-caliber bullet coming out of that gun." 🤔 pic.twitter.com/97si7QLrr8
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023
But here’s Fetterman on the the I-95 bridge collapse:
John Fetterman was asked to comment on the I-95 collapse… and it went about as well as you'd imagine. pic.twitter.com/1IzvZrVJ83
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 17, 2023
Can we get an entry from Dianne Feinstein?
Bonus Fetterman from today:
FETTERMAN: "[Biden] is here to commit to work with the governor and the delegadation to make sure that we get this fixed quick, fast, as well, too. This is a president that is committed to infructure, yeah, and then on top of that the jewel kind of a law of the infration." pic.twitter.com/9kBdp9MKK7
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023
Maybe Biden and Fetterman are just executing a clever plan to cross up and fry the brain of all the new AI generators.
