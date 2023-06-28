Professor Charles Lipson provides this clarifying summary of President Biden’s story to date regarding the Biden family business:

“He had absolutely nothing to do with the vast sums raked in by his son, brother, daughter-in-law and minor grandchildren. He knew nothing. He had no knowledge of the intricate web of shell companies his family used to move money around and hide its sources and recipients. He doesn’t know any honest business people who have used these covert methods. He did nothing to help his son, Hunter, his brother, James, or other family members. The president is completely ignorant of anything they did and did nothing to help them.”

Professor Lipson provides the summary in his Spectator column “Are the walls closing in on ol’ Joe?” (behind the Spectator’s paywall). Professor Lipson’s summary makes it easy to understand why this man is laughing.