CA Gov, AG Incensed After 16 Illegals Dropped off at Sacramento Church

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta were not too happy on Saturday to hear that 16 illegal immigrants from Texas had been dropped off, “without warning,” at a Sacramento church. Newsom has ordered the state’s Department of Justice to investigate. Specifically, he wants to determine “who paid for the travel of the migrants and whether they were misled, given false promises or kidnapped,” according to KCRA News.

After speaking to the migrants, Newsom and Bonta learned they had been transported from “Texas to New Mexico and then flown to Sacramento on a private jet.”

Newsom released a statement that read:

We are working closely with the Mayor’s office, along with local and nonprofit partners to ensure the people who have arrived are treated with respect and dignity, and get to their intended destination as they pursue their immigration cases.

Seems to me, governor, they’ve already reached their “intended destination.” The Golden State is a sanctuary state and Sacramento is a sanctuary city, but I digress.

"Newsom learned the migrants were taken from TX to NM, then flown to Sacramento on a private jet. "Newsom and CA DOJ are working together to determine who paid for the travel of the migrants and whether they were misled, given false promises or kidnapped" https://t.co/xN1bag37Oj — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 4, 2023

A statement from Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s office said:

Human trafficking is not only despicable; it’s a felony. I urge the appropriate authorities to investigate how 16 vulnerable people were lured to travel from El Paso, Texas, to Sacramento. Whoever is behind this must answer the following: Is there anything more cruel than using scared human beings to score cheap political points?

“Sacramento’s Mayor: ” ‘Human trafficking is not only despicable; it’s a felony. I urge authorities to investigate how 16 vulnerable people were lured from El Paso, to Sacramento. ” ‘Is there anything more cruel than using scared human beings to score cheap political points?’ ” — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 4, 2023

Does Mayor Steinberg really want us to answer that question? He is outraged over having to admit immigrants into his sanctuary city?

It would be almost amusing to watch the liberal melt down as the reality of the Biden administration’s open border policy lands in their own backyards if it weren’t ruining the country.

Let’s put this into some perspective for the hypocritical governor and his minions. We are talking about 16 migrants being dropped off at a church in a sanctuary city that is located in a sanctuary state. Sixteen out of the roughly five million migrants who have poured into the country illegally since the Biden administration, whose policies you all fully support, stopped enforcing U.S. immigration laws. How much longer do you really think you can remain insulated from the consequences of these reckless policies?

Please do us all a favor and save your indignation. The crisis is real and it’s time for those responsible to start living with the consequences.