Calling Joe Biden

Peter Schweizer and his colleague Eric Eggers have a podcast of their own. They call it The Drill Down. I found the most recent episode in this Breitbart story about it. I have posted the video version below.
Peter is the guy who wrote the 2022 book Red Handed, featuring his exploration of the Biden family business. He knows what he is talking about and is lending his hand to the House Oversight Committee’s investigation of same. Toward the end Peter offers this optimistic quotable quote: “You’ve seen nothing yet.”
At about 12:00 of the video, Peter discusses Joe Biden’s burner phone. One of Hunter Biden’s nefarious LLCs paid the expenses on the phone. John Solomon got hold of the number and called it. He was accordingly able to touch base with the big guy himself. He talks about the phone call in the video below.
Full clip of @jsolomonReports telling story re: how law enforcement had docs re: Hunter Biden & one of the docs "got leaked" to John w/a phone number, which turns out to be the burner phone used by "Pops" when he was VP, paid for by Hunter's firm. John called the number in 2019 &… pic.twitter.com/lFJw29Dtpc
