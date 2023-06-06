CNN ratings update

The Daily Beast’s Confider newsletter has an interesting update on CNN’s ratings along with a sidelong glance at FOX News (links omitted):

CNN RATINGS IN CONTEXT: While CNN isn’t alone in watching its ratings plummet over the past month—Fox News has seen a massive erosion after firing Tucker Carlson—the network has continued to see viewers flee since the Trump town hall debacle. Outside a one-night viewership bump from hosting Trump, the channel’s May ratings were, shall we say, moribund. CNN averaged less than a half-million primetime total viewers for the month, placing it in 14th place among all basic cable. In the key advertising demographic of viewers aged 25-54, CNN struggled even further, averaging an audience of just 113,000 in primetime to finish 20th in basic cable. The network’s top-rated program was Anderson Cooper 360, which averaged just 646,000 viewers overall—27th place among all cable-news shows. (The program was also beaten several times by Newsmax, adding to the channel’s embarrassment.) Besides seeing double-digit decreases in total day and primetime viewership from April, the network was also way down in year-to-year comparisons. In primetime, for instance, the network saw a decrease of 25 percent in both total viewership and the key demo compared to May 2022.

The Confider newsletter is posted online behind the Daily Beast paywall, but readers can subscribe to it for free. At least that’s how I get it.