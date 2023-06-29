Comer: “This Was Organized Crime”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on a podcast on Wednesday that the Biden family may have raked in $40 million or more from foreign sources:

Members of President Biden’s family may have accepted in excess of $40 million from foreign nationals in exchange for favorable policy decisions, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer suggested Wednesday. The Kentucky Republican said that his panel has identified “six specific policy decisions” where Biden, 80, took actions that indicate he may have been “compromised”… Comer noted that of the six policy decisions, four of them “were made while Joe Biden was president early on — [where] we cannot come to any other conclusion as to why these decisions were made, other than the fact that this president is compromised.”

If true, that is highly significant. It would mean that the influence that Joe Biden peddled over the years continued to be wielded by him on behalf of foreign actors while he was president. I am not sure, however, how one would rule out a legitimate basis for the policy decisions in question.

“This was organized crime. There’s no other way to define it,” Comer alleged.

Harsh words. Let’s hope Comer can back them up.

The Oversight Committee chairman explained that as recently as “in the last five days” his panel has obtained banking statements and suspicious activity reports that show “more bank accounts, more shell companies and more Bidens” being involved in the family’s overseas influence peddling scheme. “We’re going to try to determine how much money the Bidens took, and what role Joe Biden played in all of this … It’s a huge puzzle,” Comer said of the GOP-led committee’s investigation.

I can explain Joe Biden’s role. If you are going to engage in an influence-peddling scheme, there has to be someone who has influence. The only such person in the Biden family was Joe. So he was obviously the linchpin.

“Around 30 to 40 different banks, and about that many different shell companies. This is an organized attempt by the Biden family to hide the source of money going into these shell companies, and to distract from the IRS so they wouldn’t have to pay taxes on it. And that’s exactly what the IRS whistleblowers alleged in the transcribed interview with the Ways and Means Committee — that the Biden family never paid money on any of these wires that came into these shell companies,” he added.

Tax evasion is the least of it, but maybe Joe Biden will be nailed in the same way as Al Capone–not for the crimes he committed, but for failure to pay taxes on his ill-gotten gains.