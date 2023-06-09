Matt Taibbi posted his subscribers-only assessment of “Jim Comey’s hip new media tour” on May 31 at his Racket News site. On a day when the perversion of American law enforcement is the only story, Comey has earned another moment in the sun. Taibbi’s eloquent derision of Comey and his media hosts is now available in the video narrated by Jared Moore below.

Quotable quote: “This stuff makes Central Television USSR circa 1982 seem like a Don Rickles roast. Will it never end? Are there no deep state boots they won’t lick?”