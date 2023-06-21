The Defenestration of Prague (1618) is not to be confused with the Prague defenestration of Jan Masaryk in Prague (1948). It means throwing someone out a window. In Communist China, they do these things differently. They throw someone off a roof. If we had a word for it akin to defenestration, it might be detectation. I prefer to think of it as defenestration, Chinese style.

Consider the case of the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s late Dr. Zhou Yusen. Dr. Marty Makary lists it as number 1 of “10 reasons we KNOW that COVID-19 leaked from the Wuhan Lab”:

A key Chinese scientist who collaborated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Dr. Zhou Yusen, filed for a patent for a COVID vaccine on February 24, 2020, according to documents obtained by The Australian. The early timing of his filing raises concerns that the unnamed vaccine was in development months before the COVID-19 pandemic became public. Yet less than three months after filing his patent, Dr. Zhou Yusen died under mysterious circumstances. The Chinese media said he died from “falling off the roof” of the Wuhan lab.

The Daily Mail broke the story in “Did vaccine scientist ‘thrown to his death’ have proof of Wuhan lab leak? Chinese military expert who filed patent for Covid vaccine barely a month into country’s first lockdown died in mysterious circumstances aged just 54.”

