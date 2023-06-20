Feel Good Headline of the Day

Turns out the world’s energy consumers aren’t the only people the climatistas are bullying. From the Financial Times:

Female delegates at UN climate talks allege they were bullied, abused and sexually harassed by male negotiators, casting a deeper shadow over this year’s COP28 summit. Delegates at the UN talks in Bonn this month told the Financial Times of several instances where female delegates faced intimidation or harassment from male counterparts, prompting a letter of protest from two dozen countries worried about abusive behaviour. . . The allegations are a further blow for the UN climate talks, which will culminate at the end of this year at COP28 in the UAE, a petrostate. One female negotiator from a G20 country said there was a “culture problem” when it came to the UN conferences, arguing they were marred by “a lot of toxic alpha male behaviour”. “It is very aggressive,” she added. “Men behave worse when they are at these conferences. It is like the wild wild west.”

Actually this latest UN climate meeting has been a fiasco. First, the head of the UN attacked the oil and gas industry—before, naturally, hopping back in his private jet to return to New York:

UN secretary-general António Guterres attacked oil and gas industry attempts to justify fossil fuel expansion with carbon capture technology as “proposals to become more efficient planet wreckers”, in a speech that appeared to be a thinly-veiled critique of the UAE hosts of COP28.

Apparently those ESG scores so many energy companies have strained to get don’t offer them any immunity from the UN busybodies. What a shocker.

Anyway, this didn’t go down well with the UAE:

UAE climate event organisers warn speakers not to ‘criticise corporations’ Speakers at a climate and health conference in the United Arab Emirates were told not to protest or “criticise corporations” in a warning that cited the Gulf state’s laws, alarming campaigners ahead of the country hosting the UN’s COP28 climate summit this year. Organisers advised panellists at last month’s Forecasting Healthy Futures event in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital and its richest emirate, to “be aware and respectful of UAE laws”, and warned: “Do not criticise Islam, UAE government, corporations or individuals”, and “do not protest”.

Nothing about not harassing or belittling women, though. But that would never happen in the Middle East.