Posted on June 16, 2023 by John Hinderaker in Joe Biden

God Save Us All

Maybe there is a good reason why Joe Biden would wind up a speech in Connecticut with “God save the Queen.” Although I can’t imagine, offhand, what it might be. And maybe Joe hasn’t gotten the news about the Queen’s demise. It’s hard to say. He leaves the stage with his usual panache, too:


There is little in the Constitution regarding qualifications to be president. You have to be at least 35 years old, but it probably never occurred to the Founders to specify a maximum age. Maybe that has turned out to be an oversight that might be corrected via amendment.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses