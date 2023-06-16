God Save Us All

Maybe there is a good reason why Joe Biden would wind up a speech in Connecticut with “God save the Queen.” Although I can’t imagine, offhand, what it might be. And maybe Joe hasn’t gotten the news about the Queen’s demise. It’s hard to say. He leaves the stage with his usual panache, too:

BIDEN: “God save the Queen!" He’s in Connecticut. And the Queen is dead… pic.twitter.com/dfJKrR595x — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 16, 2023



There is little in the Constitution regarding qualifications to be president. You have to be at least 35 years old, but it probably never occurred to the Founders to specify a maximum age. Maybe that has turned out to be an oversight that might be corrected via amendment.