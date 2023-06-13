How to stop the bleeding: Dr. Roback responds

Over the weekend I posted excerpts of Dr. David Shaywitz’s May 29 Wall Street Journal review of In the Blood: How Two Outsiders Solved a Centuries-Old Medical Mystery and Took On the US Army, by Charles Barber. As presented in the Shaywitz review, Dr. John Holcomb serves as a sort of foil for Frank Hursey and Bart Gullong, the heroes of Barber’s book. Dr. John Roback wrote to comment:

Hi Scott:

Because I have not read the book yet (but I will now!), the following comment may be off-base and/or unnecessary.

However, having known and worked with Dr. John Holcomb over many years, I would like to offer my opinion that if he plays the role of antagonist in this book, the scales have been at least partially balanced by his many key contributions over the years to improving the survival of trauma patients.

He has played leading roles in pushing for innovations including: the implementation of massive transfusion protocols in both military and civilian settings; optimized ratios of red blood cells, platelets, and plasma used during trauma transfusion; the re-introduction of whole blood transfusions during trauma; and the use of instruments such as the thromboelastograph to optimize transfusion practices in trauma patients.

In all these initiatives, he was opposed by physicians with other viewpoints. He nonetheless prevailed and lives were saved. Unfortunately, it’s difficult always to end up on the right side of history.

Best, JR

John D. Roback, MD PhD

Professor

Executive Vice-Chair of Clinical Operations

Vice-Chair of Clinical Pathology and Laboratory Medicine

Director, Emory Medical Laboratories

Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine

Emory University School of Medicine