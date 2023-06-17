Illegal Gun Sales Are Now Illegal?

We wrote here and here about Joe Biden’s appearance at a “Safer Communities Summit” in Connecticut, focusing on Biden’s bizarre “God save the Queen” pronouncement and his evident confusion.

But the subject of the event was gun control, and Biden showed once again that he cannot be let out in public without indulging in weird fantasies. Check out this riff:

Biden: “Down in Philadelphia and New York, areas I know well, like up here, you’d see a truck pull up, pull to the curb and selling weapons, selling guns, selling AR-15s.” pic.twitter.com/KDdt1ViFlR — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 16, 2023



In “most cities,” trucks would pull up to a curb and someone would sell AR-15s? When was that, exactly? Funny how I don’t remember reading any news stories about it. But now, Biden says, if you do that, you go to jail!

So what has changed? For many years, it has been illegal for a firearms dealer to sell weapons without running a federally mandated background check. It has long been illegal to sell guns off the back of a truck to illegal buyers, like felons, not that anyone has ever done that. But the point is, we don’t need more gun laws, we need better enforcement.

Biden says that now, if you sell guns off a truck, you will go to jail. Federal gun laws haven’t changed in the last three years, so that implies better enforcement of existing laws by his administration. Is there any evidence of that? Not that I know of. Crime has skyrocketed on Biden’s watch, across the country, and his administration has been far more interested in attacking law enforcement than in jailing criminals.

Biden was, of course, vice president in Barack Obama’s administration. I recall writing years ago that, despite all of Obama’s yammering about gun control laws, his administration’s actual prosecution of federal gun crimes dropped by 40% compared with the George W. Bush administration.

All talk, no action. That is the Democratic Party at its best, when it comes to crime. And in Biden’s case, the talk doesn’t even make any sense.