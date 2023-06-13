Leftism, Fake & Real

Yesterday the story block below, ostensibly from the most hysterical climatista at the reliably left Guardian, appeared on Twitter:

I can’t find this hed anywhere on The Guardian‘s website, so it must be fake. But a pretty good one, no? It’s the kind of thing crazy climatisas will say after every weather anomaly.

On the other hand, this statement from the Diversity & Inclusion office of Johns Hopkins University is authentic:

Hadley Arkes has been half-joking for years that while the left has been talking endlessly about “women’s rights” for decades now, suddenly there are no women.

This is one reason it has become impossible to tell satire from reality when it comes to keeping up with the left.

P.S. This story is also authentic (which means we have less than 10 days to live!):

And yet here she is today, telling the latest UN climate meeting that we’re still all doomed, even though we have less than 10 days to live. (Because who else knows more about this than a teenage girl from Sweden.)