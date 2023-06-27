Mental Health You Say?

The Biden Administration and the rest of the cheerleaders for transgenderism like to claim that, especially for teens, transgender “medicine” is “affirming health care,” especially mental health. If we don’t allow teens access to puberty blockers and other aggressive interventions, we risk a wave of suicides among young people suffering gender dysphoria in larger and larger numbers.

Well, this story in . . . THE NEW YORK TIMES!!! is going to cause heads to explode:

Landmark Study Shows Higher Suicide Risk for Transgender People Transgender people in Denmark have a significantly higher risk of suicide than other groups, according to an exhaustive analysis of health and legal records from nearly seven million people over the last four decades. The study is the first in the world to analyze national suicide data for this group. Transgender people in the country had 7.7 times the rate of suicide attempts and 3.5 times the rate of suicide deaths compared with the rest of the population, according to the records analyzed in the study, though suicide rates in all groups decreased over time. And transgender people in Denmark died — by suicide or other causes — at younger ages than others. “This is beyond doubt a huge problem that needs to be looked at,” said Dr. Morten Frisch, a sexual health epidemiologist at Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen and a co-author of the new study.

The study this Times article is based on was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association today. It will be hard for the transgenderists to waive off this mainstream publication.

I can only imagine the bitter arguments that took place in the Times newsroom around the publication of this article. I can’t quite tell but it appears the Times is not opening up a reader comment thread on the article.