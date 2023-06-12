Now They Tell Us!

Liberals across the country are congratulating Minnesota’s Democrats on the state’s just-concluded legislative session. Barack Obama cited the DFL’s “accomplishments” as evidence that elections have consequences. He is right, for once, even when an election flips a state’s Senate by just one seat and 321 votes.

The Democrats’ margin may have been vanishingly slim, but the election’s consequences are indeed far-reaching. Minnesota Democrats legalized abortion up to the moment of birth, and infanticide in some cases. They made pedophilia a protected status under the state’s Civil Rights Act. They made Minnesota a “trans refuge” state, a beacon for minors who live in states where sex change operations on minors are illegal. They squandered a $17 billion surplus; not only did they not cut taxes, they increased the state’s tax burden by around $9 billion. They set Minnesota on a path to unsupportable electricity prices and widespread blackouts. They legalized marijuana. They laid the groundwork for tens of thousands of illegal aliens to vote. They gave illegal aliens free college. And they gave themselves and their staffs a pay raise.

Through it all, Minnesota’s “news” outlets ran interference. You can scour the Minneapolis Star Tribune in vain for news of infanticide and pedophilia, and to the extent the press reported on the legislature’s doings, it was to celebrate them.

But now that the session is safely over and the Democrats’ legislation is on the books, news outlets are belatedly acknowledging some of the unpopular changes that have been made. (And they are unpopular–my organization’s polling, which will be unveiled in the Summer issue of Thinking Minnesota, found that 59% of Minnesotans disapprove of what was done during the session, while only 37% approve.) Thus, for instance, the Star Tribune has now admitted that thousands of new state employees will need to be hired as a result of the new programs embedded in the laws the Democrats passed.

This is hardly surprising: if you increase spending by something like 40%, you no doubt will need manpower to administer the greatly expanded budget. But in fact, the Democrats have denied that there will be new state employees under their regime. While the session was in progress, a member of my organization’s staff reviewed Governor Tim Walz’s budget proposal, agency by agency. Simply counting up the changes in employees that were clearly stated in the governor’s own budget, he wrote on our web site that the governor’s budget contemplates more than 2,000 new employees on a net basis.

A reporter read this, and asked Governor Walz about it during a press conference. Walz denied that it was true, and disparaged the source (us, although in fact the source was his own budget documents). But now, the Star Tribune, a DFL mouthpiece, has admitted that the new budget includes the hiring of thousands of new employees. This is a common phenomenon: liberals try to report the news when it is too late to make any difference.

All of this is encapsulated in a tweet by American Experiment:

Back in March, @GovTimWalz was asked about our research claiming they were adding thousands of new state employees in his budget. He dismissed us and the research. Nice to see @StarTribune following up with this reporting. Another example of Walz lying in the moment. Why do… https://t.co/G8bhHkdQsX — Center of the American Experiment (@MNThinkTank) June 11, 2023



You can see Walz dismissing–his word–our count of new employees at the embedded YouTube link. So now everyone admits that we were right all along. Soon, it will be obvious that we were right on other issues too, like the effect of an absurd “green” energy mandate on electricity prices and reliability, and the destructive impact of still higher taxes on our state’s struggling, below-average economy.

But the Democrats are undeterred. When asked where thousands of new state employees will come from in a tight labor market, House Speaker Melissa Hortman responded that our new laws on abortion and genital mutilation of minors will draw plenty of newcomers to our state. Seriously.

This illustrates one of the problems with being a left-wing news organization. You can only cover up obvious trends for so long.