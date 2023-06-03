Now showing on a tweet near you

The documentary “What is a woman?” has been posted to Twitter, where it will remain available for viewing this weekend. The Daily Wire covers the appearance of the film on Twitter here. I have embedded the Daily Wire tweet embedding the video below.

John Hinderaker posted the background to the film’s appearance on Twitter here along with his review: “[I]f you haven’t seen the movie, you should. It was produced and directed by my friend Justin Folk and stars the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh. Despite its depressing subject matter, the film is actually entertaining, and in places riveting.”