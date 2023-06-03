Now showing on a tweet near you

The documentary “What is a woman?” has been posted to Twitter, where it will remain available for viewing this weekend. The Daily Wire covers the appearance of the film on Twitter here. I have embedded the Daily Wire tweet embedding the video below.
John Hinderaker posted the background to the film’s appearance on Twitter here along with his review: “[I]f you haven’t seen the movie, you should. It was produced and directed by my friend Justin Folk and stars the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh. Despite its depressing subject matter, the film is actually entertaining, and in places riveting.”
It’s the movie they really don’t want you to see: #WhatIsAWoman?
Watch the explosive documentary starring @MattWalshBlog FREE on Twitter for 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/qDi7thCNid
— Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 2, 2023
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.