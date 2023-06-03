Podcast: The 3WHH, Always Look on the Bright Side of Life

John Yoo is away traveling this weekend, so the Three Whisky Happy Hour reverts to old form, with Lucretia pummeling me like a chiropractor working on a stiff neck for my conventional thinking about the debt ceiling deal.

But otherwise we’re in a jolly mood this week, as we see signs that a “Revolt of the Normies”—that is sensible middle class Americans—against gender wokery is finally underway. Just ask the sales manager for Bud Light, or shareholders of Target. (We could have alternately called this episode “Pride Month Goeth Before the Fall.”)

Then, in response to some listener requests, we begin a preliminary excursion into a “Best Books” list, though we want to await John’s return for an orderly treatment of this question. For this episode Lucretia and I talk about classic political novels, and why some are enduring, like Orwell’s 1984 or Koestler’s Darkness at Noon, and why others have been forgotten, like Andre Malraux’s Man’s Fate, or Wyndham Lewis’s Revenge for Love (which I am reading right now), and still a third category, “political” novels that deserve to be forgotten, like Joe Klein’s Primary Colors. As usual Lucretia and I come at this subject from different directions, and finally settle together on . . . Shakespeare.

And you can pretty much guess the exit music this week from the episode title. (And yes, Loretta makes a guest appearance. . .)

So listen here, or take it in from our hosts at Ricochet or wherever you source your podcasts.