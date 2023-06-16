Raiders of the Lost Bathroom?

I gather there is a new Indiana Jones film coming out soon, and really, this is more implausible than the 1983 James Bond offering that lured Sean Connery back into Bondage one last time. Can’t they let Harrison Ford enjoy his retirement?
In any case, in typical George Lucas fashion, a brand new remake of the original Indiana Jones movie from 1981 sheds light on current controversies with a new ending:
Wow. Disney+ changed the ending of Raiders of the Lost Ark… pic.twitter.com/JWWLTs9CYt
— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) June 9, 2023
Top. Men. Indeed.
