Reminder: Power Line University Back This Afternoon!

Mark your day planner for 4 pm Pacific time this afternoon, when the second Power Line U short course will begin with me and Ken Green about his new book, A Plague of Models: How Computer Modeling Corrupted Environmental, Health and Safety Regulations.

You can join the webinar at this Zoom link.

Today will be an overview of the general problem of resting so much of our public policies on dodgy computer models, for everything from climate change to COVID.

Ken is a lively guy, so I guarantee you’ll enjoy the webinar. We’ll make a point of responding to viewer questions and observations in the second half of the hour. See you then!