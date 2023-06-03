Sandbagged

The Washington Free Beacon seeks to cover Democrats the way that the mainstream media cover (or “covers”) Republicans, but as a reliable news source. My daughter Eliana is its editor. William F. Buckley, Jr. referred to his brother James L. Buckley as “the sainted junior Senator from New York” when WFB wrote about JLB during his term in the Senate. I haven’t thought of a similarly witty way to disclose my relationship to Eliana.

The Free Beacon has posted videos of President Biden’s “Senior moment of the week” for nearly a year now. Below is episode 45. When the Free Beacon initiated the series, the staff actually worried that they wouldn’t have enough material for a weekly series.

The Free Beacon “floods the zone” with coverage of Biden’s big fall at the Air Force Academy this past Thursday. Drew Holden provides serious analysis comparing “How the Media Reacted to Biden Falling Versus Trump Not Falling.” Holden demonstrates that the media coverage of Biden’s fall is “a joke.” So was its coverage of Trump “not falling.”

Andrew Stiles also covers Biden’s big fall in “Slippy Joe Strikes Again: A Frame-by-Frame Analysis of Biden’s Latest Fall.” By contrast with the MSM, Stiles is intentionally funny.