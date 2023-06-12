Six theses on the Trump indictment, part 2

I concluded “Six theses on the Trump indictment” with this thought: “Smith’s indictment reflects both President Biden’s desire to run for reelection against Trump and the insuperable difficulties Trump’s candidacy poses for the Republican Party. When it comes to Trump’s accusation of ‘election-interference,’ Trump is right in more ways than one.” I want to expand on that proposition with six more.

• If the Biden team didn’t want to run against President Trump, Trump would not have been indicted by the Biden Department of Justice.

• Whoever does the calculating for Biden makes this calculation. They calculate that the indictment will have a predictable effect on Trump supporters and other Republicans participating in the primaries to come. Trump supporters and other Republican voters will rally to Trump against the continuing “special treatment” of Trump by law enforcement authorities and their two-track system of justice.

• At the same time the indictment complicates and weakens Trump’s general election candidacy. It makes him an unelectable presidential candidate even against a corrupt and compromised nullity such as Biden.

• As a bonus, from the perspective of the Biden team, a Trump general election candidacy enhances Democrat prospects to retake the House and weakens Republican prospects for picking up Senate seats.

• I can’t imagine a single voter who will change his 2020 vote from Biden to Trump. On the contrary, Trump will lose more decisively this time around.

• Trump cannot win a general election campaign. That is why Biden and his team relish the prospect of running against Trump. They can run another basement campaign on behalf of a senescent fool.