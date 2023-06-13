Six theses on the Trump indictment, part 3

I would like to get to the resonant number 95 in my theses on the indictment of President Trump by the Biden Department of Justice. Here are six more.

• Trump’s indictment is bad for the United States. It is difficult to calibrate all the negative consequences at the moment, but they outweigh whatever benefit can be cited on its behalf.

• The Biden administration’s approach to the indictment is purely political. The Biden Department of Justice is all politics all the time. They see all upside to the indictment.

• One possible downside is President Biden’s exposure to similar charges, but the exposure is purely hypothetical. His case is obviously different, of course. Because Trump.

• President Trump is to be arraigned today. I read that he is scrambling for a lawyer to lead the defense team. I should think that prominent lawyers would find Trump a perilous client. He presents an extreme case in a number or respects: the impossibility of client control, the problem of trusting your client, and risk to the lawyer’s own career.

• Former Trump administration Attorney General Bill Barr is not still practicing law, but he is a case in point. According to Trump at the time, Barr left on good terms with Trump: “Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”

• That was then. This is now: “This thing is a disgrace and virtually everybody other than a low life like Bill Barr — who I, as you know, I terminated because he was gutless, he wouldn’t do what you’re supposed to do — but everybody says this is a disgraceful indictment. It shouldn’t happen.”