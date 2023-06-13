Something To Be Proud Of [Updated]

Pride Month is in full swing, and yesterday Joe Biden held a Pride event on the White House lawn, to which the White House invited several hundred gay and trans activists. One of them was Rose Montoya, a “trans woman” with a significant following on social media. Montoya met and chatted with Joe Biden and Jill Biden, and then pulled down her dress to expose her “breasts.” This is what Montoya posted from the event on Instagram and YouTube. If it doesn’t make you feel proud, you need to get your mind right. (The video is age restricted by YouTube, so if you click it will take you there):

The event was a fiasco in a number of ways. Joe Biden welcomed the “transjester” crowd. The White House improperly displayed the Pride flag in the center, between two U.S. flags. Biden praised transgenders as “some of the bravest and most inspiring people” he has “ever known,” a characterization to which some of the soldiers he met with the day before at Fort Bragg Liberty might object.

But who can be a naysayer? The spectacle that the White House hosted yesterday is what half of America thinks we should be most proud of.

UPDATE: The Biden administration don’t embarrass easy, as the saying goes, but the blowback on this event was too much even for them. The White House announced that Montoya has been banned from future White House events for her “inappropriate and disrespectful” conduct.