Speaking As One President to Another

Today British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the White House and met with Dementia Joe Biden. They then did an appearance before reporters that began with Biden referring to Sunak as Britain’s president:

But to be fair, that was the sort of mistake even a sentient person might make. What followed was worse. Biden rambled incoherently, and couldn’t get through even the usual chit-chat without reading from a large-type script.

Biden has gotten to the point where he can’t be let out in public without raising questions about his mental and physical fitness. Although more realistically, the questioning phase is over. The answers are in. If you wonder what foreign observers make of our president, check out this commentary by a British reporter:

[T]he last time Biden tried to announce the PM he called him “Rasheed Sanook”, so this was perhaps an improvement. The next few minutes were agonising. The president squinted down at his cue cards and slurred an anecdote about Harry Truman. He managed to forget the name of that obscure, little-known former British prime minister known as Winston Churchill.

***

As Biden rambled, Sunak did his best to be jolly, almost willing his counterpart ahead with nods and pearly smiles. … The best that can be said of Biden’s remarks was that he remembered to look up from time to time.

***

“Through the strength of our relationship,” [Sunak] trilled through a row of flashing teeth, “we can shape the world once again in our pursuit of liberty, prosperity and the possibility of a new age”. The president looked on – birdlike, frail, his mouth drooping a little.

Pretty much everyone understands that Joe Biden lacks the faculties to serve as a real president. The Democrats are trying to gaslight the rest of us into believing that it doesn’t really matter: the White House will roll along with or without Joe. They will keep up that pretense until they are able to quietly slide Biden into retirement at an opportune moment next year.