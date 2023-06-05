Target Says: Tear Down Mount Rushmore!

Target keeps digging the hole deeper. Fox News has a report on the Target Foundation, which funds the extreme Left. One of the beneficiaries of Target’s largesse is the NDN Collective, a South Dakota nonprofit that hauls in $50 million or more in annual revenue. It must be nice to be on the Left! That is where the money is.

NDN is absurdly radical:

NDN identifies as “intersectional,” which is an idea coined by a critical race theorist, Kimberlé Crenshaw, holding that America is inborn with structurally racist and misogynistic systems, and they can intersect upon an individual to form numerous layers of persecution. By joining forces with other oppressed groups, NDN hopes to move towards “liberation.” The organization’s campaign “LANDBACK” called for America to give up its public land. “The closure of Mount Rushmore, return of that land and all public lands in the Black Hills, South Dakota is our cornerstone battle,” NDN said. “Not only does Mount Rushmore sit in the heart of the sacred Black Hills, but it is an international symbol of White supremacy and colonization. To truly dismantle white supremacy and systems of oppression, we have to go back to the roots. Which, for us, is putting Indigenous Lands back in Indigenous hands.”

Remember that next time you think about shopping at Target.

NDN also supports, among other things, the obliteration of Israel and the destruction of the U.S. military. Great causes for Target to get behind.

Target has been on the Left for a while, especially following the death of George Floyd in 2020. That seems like a strange response, given that George Floyd rioters looted and badly damaged two Target stores in Minneapolis and probably more in other cities. But the company’s CEO, was primed to be sympathetic to the rioters:

Target CEO Brian Cornell discussed Target’s DEI strategy on CBS Mornings in September 2022. He said that a series of meetings on DEI in 2019 “prepared me for the murder of George Floyd.”

It is remarkable that the leader of a major corporation could be so soft-headed.

Target did not respond to Fox News’s request for comment on its anti-Mount Rushmore activism.