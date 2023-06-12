The Biden two-step

In Friday’s Wall Street Journal Warren Strobel and Gordon Lubold broke the story “Cuba to Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing on U.S.” (in the newspaper: “China plans spy base in Cuba”). According to Strobel and Lubold: “China and Cuba have reached a secret agreement for China to establish an electronic eavesdropping facility on the island, in a brash new geopolitical challenge by Beijing to the U.S., according to U.S. officials familiar with highly classified intelligence.”

Within three hours of the Journal story’s posting online late Thursday afternoon, the New York Post reported “Pentagon and White House deny reports that China plans to build spy station in Cuba.” Victor Nava conveniently summarized the official response to the Journal’s story: “The Pentagon and the White House on Thursday denied reports that China is planning to build a listening post in Cuba that would allow the communist power to eavesdrop on electronic communications across the southeastern US.” Nava quoted Brigadier General Pat Ryder denying the story for the Pentagon and National Security Council spokesman John Kirby denying the story for the White House.

The administration’s denial was not the last word. Lubold and Strobel now have the White House’s modified limited hangout: “White House Says China Has Had Cuba Spy Base Since at Least 2019.” In this iteration, “The White House on Saturday said that China has had a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019 and Beijing’s efforts to expand its intelligence gathering are ongoing.”

Students of ancient history may recall a similar two-step performed by the Biden administration with respect to China’s spy balloon(s). First deny that anything is going on, then assert that what’s going on goes back to the Trump administration.

Last week in “Lost horizon” I noted the CCP regime’s disrespect of President Biden. It seems like they have his number or something on him. The CCP regime’s disrespect of Biden has nothing on the Biden administration’s contempt for the American people.