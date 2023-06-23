The Daily Chart: Strap Up

Joe Biden is once again muttering darkly about how citizens would need F-16s to take on the government—a typical way the left throws shade on gun ownership. Maybe Slow Joe has some kind of premonition about another civil war (especially since he not only remembers the first one, but served in the Union army alongside Corn Pop, even though he’s from the slave state of Delaware). Anyway, here’s another look at Bill McInturff’s data on attitudes about gun ownership by party over time.
