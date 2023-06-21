The Daily Chart: Teen Depression

Among the high costs of the COVID shutdown was higher rates of teenage depression and suicide. The chart below shows that although rates of teenage depression spiked sharply during the isolation of COVID, the rates began rising before COVID. Lots of people think social media has a lot to do with this trend. An article in The Spectator notes data out of Britain “The more hours a day a teen spends on social media, the more likely it is that he or she is depressed.”
