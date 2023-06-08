The Daily Chart: The Big Green Energy Lie

We’re constantly told that renewable energy will be abundant and dispatchable enough such that we can close down nuclear, coal, and gas power plants. And then Germany comes along to admit the nonsense, in this pair of headlines just three months apart:

The second great green lie is that renewable energy will be cheaper. Well:

[Hat tip: Willis Eschenbach]

More here from the Daily Mail:

Germany faces electricity shortages that will see critical industries ditch the country after the government decided to shut down the last remaining nuclear power plants in favour of renewable energy sources, business chiefs have warned. . .

This also from Bloomberg: