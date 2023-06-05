The Daily Chart: Trans-ient Opinion

As I note today in the New York Post, the history of public opinion is gradual acceptance of novel identities and unconventional social arrangements, such as same-sex marriage, which a majority of Americans had come to support by the time of the Obergefell decision in 2015. But on the issue of “gender transitioning” among young people, some surveys suggest public opinion is moving away from acceptance of the trend:
Here’s how the Washington Post summarized it last month:
Most Americans support anti-trans policies favored by GOP, poll shows
Clear majorities of Americans support restrictions affecting transgender children, a Washington Post-KFF poll finds, offering political jet fuel for Republicans in state legislatures and Congress who are pushing measures restricting curriculum, sports participation and medical care.
Most Americans don’t believe it’s even possible to be a gender that differs from that assigned at birth.A 57 percent majority of adults said a person’s gender is determined from the start, with 43 percent saying it can differ.
Chaser:
Norway bans child sex changes, joins Finland, Sweden, and UK in rejecting gender ideology
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.