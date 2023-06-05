The Daily Chart: Trans-ient Opinion

As I note today in the New York Post, the history of public opinion is gradual acceptance of novel identities and unconventional social arrangements, such as same-sex marriage, which a majority of Americans had come to support by the time of the Obergefell decision in 2015. But on the issue of “gender transitioning” among young people, some surveys suggest public opinion is moving away from acceptance of the trend:

Here’s how the Washington Post summarized it last month:

Most Americans support anti-trans policies favored by GOP, poll shows Clear majorities of Americans support restrictions affecting transgender children, a Washington Post-KFF poll finds, offering political jet fuel for Republicans in state legislatures and Congress who are pushing measures restricting curriculum, sports participation and medical care.