The Issue That Must Not Be Mentioned

Over the last few years, the establishment, including government agencies like the FBI, the hegemonic tech companies that control social media, and the press generally, has tried hard to suppress information on several topics. These topics include, among others, the effectiveness of anti-covid measures and treatments, the safety of covid vaccines, Joe Biden’s corruption, and the existence and prevalence of voter fraud. Wrongspeak on any of these topics has been branded as disinformation, and has been likely to result in a ban from Twitter, Facebook and so on.

Despite these efforts at censorship, Rasmussen finds that most Americans have no illusions about the integrity of our elections:

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 54% of Likely U.S. Voters believe cheating is likely to affect the outcome of the next presidential election, including 30% who think it’s Very Likely. Forty-one percent (41%) say election cheating is unlikely to affect the 2024 outcome, including 24% who consider it Not At All Likely.

***

Fifty-six percent (56%) of voters believe it is likely that state and federal officials are ignoring evidence of widespread election fraud, including 36% who think it’s Very Likely. Forty percent (40%) say it’s unlikely officials are ignoring election fraud, including 27% who view it as Not At All Likely.

***

A majority (52%) of voters now believe that cheating likely affected the outcomes of some races in last year’s midterm elections, including 30% who say it’s Very Likely. Thirty-eight percent (38%) don’t think last year’s midterm elections were affected by cheating, including 25% who view it as Not At All Likely. Another 10% are not sure.

So, to the extent that liberals have tried to instill confidence in the integrity of our elections by banning discussion of that subject, they have failed. Actually, I suspect that pretty much everyone understands that talk of voter fraud is more or less verboten, and many probably infer that election fraud is a worse problem than it actually is. Similarly, I suspect that censorship of discussion of adverse side effects of covid vaccines has created in some minds a perception that the vaccines are more dangerous than they really are.

Probably the instance where censorship was most successful was the boycott on information about Joe Biden’s corruption in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election. In that case, the boycott undoubtedly delayed widespread knowledge of the evidence of corruption that had emerged, but not for long. Current polls indicate that most Americans correctly believe that the Bidens have been taking money from foreign interests in influence-peddling schemes.

It must frustrate liberals no end to see that their apparent control over the flow of information, via their dominance of the press and social media, avails them so little, and in some instances may actually be counterproductive.