Thought for the Day: America as the Best Regime

From William B. Allen’s book, George Washington: America’s First Progressive:

“The founding of the United States constitutes the single most important event in the development of political philosophy over the ages. Further, I am convinced that the government established by the U.S. Constitution in 1787 is the best yet devised—without qualification.”

Allen doesn’t mean “progressive” the way the left means it today. But more to the point: I am currently working on an academic conference paper that will seek to explain this statement (partial hint: I’ll be drawing a straight line between the “Athenian Stranger” in Plato’s Laws and Washington), so all will be revealed in due course.

But if you can’t wait, go back to this podcast from 2019.