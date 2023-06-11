Trump, Biden, and the Collapse of American Institutions

Last night I was on Sky News Australia’s wonderful Outsiders show. I talked about the corruption of the Department of Justice and the FBI, the most recent criminal charges against Donald Trump and the charges yet to come, and the patent influence peddling of President Joe Biden. It was a hard-hitting segment; I think you will enjoy it:
