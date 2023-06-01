Trump/Cuomo In 2024?

While Ron DeSantis has many achievements to his credit, it was establishing the Free State of Florida during the covid shutdown era that really put him on the map with conservatives nationwide. It was both his signature accomplishment and emblematic of many more pro-freedom moves that have made him a successful and popular governor.

But Donald Trump is now criticizing DeSantis for not going along with covid shutdown propaganda from the likes of Anthony Fauci. Incredibly, Trump is even praising former governor Andy Cuomo, probably the governor with the worst covid record:

The disgraced Cuomo, who is now trying to re-enter the political world, was quick to express his appreciation:

Advocating covid shutdowns is not a new position for Trump. In April 2020, he criticized Georgia governor Brian Kemp for partially re-opening that state.

At this point, I think just about everyone agrees that the covid shutdowns were a public health disaster. They did little or no good, destroyed hundreds of thousands of businesses, caused untold non-covid-related health problems, and devastated a generation of American youth. The shutdowns represent a black mark against the Trump administration, and for him to continue to defend them at this point–worst of all by attacking the governor whose covid policies were most famously successful–puts him at odds with almost all Republican voters.