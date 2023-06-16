Trump’s Indictment and the 2024 Race

I had a busy day yesterday. I did a radio interview at 8:00, and another radio interview at 10:00. I had a board meeting of the pro-parent 501(c)(4) organization that I am involved with, and then jumped in the car and drove three hours north for an event that launched the West-Central Minnesota chapter of Center of the American Experiment.

When I arrived at the event venue, I squeezed in an interview with Madeleine Hale of Sky News Australia on Donald Trump’s most recent indictment. When that was done, we opened the doors to a crowd of 130 at the launch party. I gave an impromptu 40-minute speech, followed by an interview with a local reporter, and then chatted with guests until we drove to a nearby resort to spend the night. I was up early this morning to get back to town in time for lunch with a donor and a prospect.

This is why I get a little annoyed when people refer to me as “retired.”

Sky News got the interview up on YouTube last night. Here it is. I assure you that if I am not worth watching, Madeleine Hale is. Note the rustic background, consistent with the northern Minnesota locale: