Twitter Files updates

Racket News has unlocked Andrew Lowenthal’s column “Twitter Files Extra: How the World’s ‘No-Kidding Decision Makers’ Got Organized.” Subhead: “The Atlantic Council is hosting its 360/0S Summit at RightsCon this week, and Twitter Files documents tell us more about how this VIP-room-within-a-VIP-room was formed.”

Lowenthal describes himself as a writer and consultant focused on digital authoritarianism and civil liberties. He manages the Network Affects site on Substack and now works with Matt Taibbi at Racket News.

The column is long, resistant to brief summary, and must reading. One of my smartest friends sent me a link to the column yesterday with the comment: “This is so disturbing.” I’ll go with that.

Lowenthal’s column is also keyed to a 12-part Twitter thread that can be accessed via the tweet below. The thread is unrolled here on the Thread Reader app.

1. #TwitterFiles Extra: How the World's "No-Kidding Decision Makers" and the "Anti-Disinformation" Field Got Organized pic.twitter.com/fquUTlcECo — NetworkAffects (@NAffects) June 6, 2023

Aaron Maté has also posted a Twitter Files update on his Substack site. His column is “FBI helps Ukraine censor Twitter users and obtain their info, including journalists.’ Subhead: “The FBI aided a Ukrainian intelligence effort to ban Twitter users and collect their data, leaks reveal. Twitter declined to censor journalists targeted by Ukraine, including Aaron Maté.” He gives you the long story short in the subhead. His Twitter thread on the story can be accessed via the tweet below. His Twitter thread is unrolled here.