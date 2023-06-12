Why is this man laughing? Devine’s take

Last week I asked “Why is this man laughing?” President Biden was yukking it up about the House Oversight Committee’s digging on the FBI FD-1023 passing on the allegation that he took a $5 million bribe from a Ukrainian energy company in return for a policy decision when he was vice president.

I think Biden is laughing in our face because the fix is in. In her New York Post column today Miranda Devine answers my question in a slightly different fashion. “Audacity is Joe Biden’s magic power,” she writes. “When the walls are closing in, he laughs in your face and dares you to come after him.”

Devine places Biden’s yuks in the context of the FBI whistleblowers who have come forward to testify to the FBI’s suppression of the investigation into the Biden family business. As I say, the fix is in. Devine concludes that “the American people need an explanation. Gone are the days when the American people take the FBI or the DOJ at their word. Or the president, for that matter.” Unfortunately, you can’t always get what you need.

Devine has a second column today: “Hunter Biden’s suspicious email on Ukraine raises red flag for classified doc probe.” She may not be the hardest working woman in show business, but she is certainly the woman working hardest on the Biden family business.

As a sort of yuk-yuk postscript, FBI spokesmen have issued a “Message from the FBI on the FD-1023 Request from Congress.” The message is addressed to “FBI colleagues” and posted on the site of the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI. The message concludes: “As you’ve heard Director Wray say repeatedly, the FBI must always be committed to doing the right thing in the right way. We’ve attempted to achieve that in our handling of this [House] subpoena [of the FD-1023], striking an appropriate balance between upholding our commitment to cooperating with congressional oversight and protecting our confidential sources. We thought it was important for you, our FBI workforce, to have the full picture of our efforts on this matter.” Disregard the sound of muffled laughter in the background.