You tell me, which story should concern us most?

Fox News contributors were aghast after special counsel Jack Smith unsealed his indictment of former President Donald Trump on 37 felony counts on Friday afternoon. The network immediately switched to ad-free coverage of the new development. Complete with transcripts of potentially incriminating conversations between Trump and his lawyers (and others) and photographs of boxes that reportedly contained classified materials stored in a Mar-a-Lago bathroom, a bedroom and even a ballroom, the indictment was far more substantive than any of them had anticipated. Even typically cool-headed George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley considered it to be “extremely damning.”

But Turley and the network’s other legal experts all agreed on one point: An indictment never appears more formidable than it does at the moment it’s first released – before it has faced any outside scrutiny.

In this case, it is the product of a highly partisan special counsel who reports directly to Attorney General Merrick Garland, whose clear mission it is to knock Donald Trump out of the game for good. Looks like they’re not nearly as confident as they’d have us believe that President Joe Biden would prevail in a 2024 rematch.

President Franklin Roosevelt once said, “In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.” FDR was right.

It’s no coincidence the Trump indictment was announced the same day that members of the House Oversight Committee viewed the FD-1023 form in which a highly credible and well-paid FBI confidential human source detailed allegations that Biden had taken a $5 million bribe from an executive at Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings in exchange for policy decisions during his vice presidency.

Prior to the announcement on Thursday that Trump would be indicted, Fox News published startling new details about the FD-1023 they’d learned from multiple sources who had viewed the document.

(Note: An FD-1023 is merely an FBI report of a conversation with a CHS. None of the information contained in the document has been proven. The Fox article relies on the recollections of those who viewed the 1023.)

The CHS was a business professional. According to the 1023, in 2015 and 2016, the Burisma executive, whose name was redacted, was interested in doing business with a U.S. oil company and asked the CHS for “advice on the best way to go forward.”

Hunter Biden was sitting on Burisma’s board at the time and the CHS asked the executive why he didn’t ask Hunter for advice. The executive replied that Hunter was “dumb.”

At the time, Burisma was under investigation by Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin and that was complicating the company’s efforts to “enter the U.S. oil market” and turned to the Bidens for help in ending the probe and assistance with “a number of issues.” The executive said he paid “$5 million for one Biden, $5 million for the other Biden” for their services.

The money was not paid directly to Joe Biden. According to Fox, the CHS “said the Burisma executive told him he ‘paid’ the Bidens in such a manner ‘through so many different bank accounts’ that investigators would not be able to ‘unravel this for at least 10 years.’”

The 1023 also refers to “the Big Guy,” a label that former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski told Tucker Carlson in a 2020 interview is “1,000% Joe Biden.”

Clearly, Biden delivered. Speaking to a group at the Council on Foreign Relations in January 2018, Biden boasted about getting Shokin fired. He said he threatened then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko that he would withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid if Shokin was not fired by the time he left Ukraine (in six hours).

I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in,’ I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a bitch, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.

This little story becomes all the more egregious when you consider that Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate the Biden family’s business activities in Ukraine during a July 2019 phone call.

It’s obvious why FBI Director Christopher Wray stonewalled House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer’s request for the 1023 for so long. It is incredibly damaging to Biden. Worse, although the intelligence supplied by the CHS has yet to be confirmed, it dovetails perfectly with information and payment patterns already revealed by Comer’s investigation and by Biden himself in 2018.

Now you tell me, which story should we be more concerned about? Trump’s classified document scandal or a sitting president who allegedly traded his influence during his vice presidency for millions of dollars?