A Dan Goldman footnote

Professor Jonathan Turley captured a key moment in yesterday’s House Oversight Committee hearing on the farcical investigation of Hunter Biden. Turley’s column was published in the New York Post as “Joe Biden hit hard in whistleblower hearing — by Democrat Dan Goldman.” Professor Turley has also posted the column at his own site as “Friendly fire: Dan Goldman demolishes the Biden defense in whistleblower hearing.”
Professor Turley noted Goldman’s misfire on Twitter at the time during the hearing yesterday.
…Rep. Dan Goldman's friendly fire incident produced Dresden-level damage for the Biden defense. pic.twitter.com/NfHerSEp5X
— Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 20, 2023
Goldman has now responded in his obnoxious ad hominem fashion.
This is the skewed perspective of an academic who has never tried a case.
Hunter asked his dad to say hello to some potential biz partners. Evidence shows that Prez Biden knew nothing about the business (including its name) nor was involved in it in any way.
Time to move on. https://t.co/ukNHaCFrHP
— Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) July 20, 2023
In this case, Goldman was not only obnoxious, he was also stupid. Turley scores a knockout. As Johnny Rio (Marlon Brando) snarls in One Eyed Jacks: “Get up, you scum suckin’ pig!”
…whatever litigation experience I may have, I try to not to take over arguments for the opposing counsel. Of course, it takes a truly experienced lawyer to make arguments for both sides in the same hearing.
— Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 20, 2023
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.