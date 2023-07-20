A Dan Goldman footnote

Professor Jonathan Turley captured a key moment in yesterday’s House Oversight Committee hearing on the farcical investigation of Hunter Biden. Turley’s column was published in the New York Post as “Joe Biden hit hard in whistleblower hearing — by Democrat Dan Goldman.” Professor Turley has also posted the column at his own site as “Friendly fire: Dan Goldman demolishes the Biden defense in whistleblower hearing.”

Professor Turley noted Goldman’s misfire on Twitter at the time during the hearing yesterday.

…Rep. Dan Goldman's friendly fire incident produced Dresden-level damage for the Biden defense. pic.twitter.com/NfHerSEp5X — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 20, 2023

Goldman has now responded in his obnoxious ad hominem fashion.

This is the skewed perspective of an academic who has never tried a case. Hunter asked his dad to say hello to some potential biz partners. Evidence shows that Prez Biden knew nothing about the business (including its name) nor was involved in it in any way. Time to move on. https://t.co/ukNHaCFrHP — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) July 20, 2023

In this case, Goldman was not only obnoxious, he was also stupid. Turley scores a knockout. As Johnny Rio (Marlon Brando) snarls in One Eyed Jacks: “Get up, you scum suckin’ pig!”