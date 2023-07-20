Posted on July 20, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Biden corruption, Democrats, House of Representatives

A Dan Goldman footnote

Professor Jonathan Turley captured a key moment in yesterday’s House Oversight Committee hearing on the farcical investigation of Hunter Biden. Turley’s column was published in the New York Post as “Joe Biden hit hard in whistleblower hearing — by Democrat Dan Goldman.” Professor Turley has also posted the column at his own site as “Friendly fire: Dan Goldman demolishes the Biden defense in whistleblower hearing.”

Professor Turley noted Goldman’s misfire on Twitter at the time during the hearing yesterday.

Goldman has now responded in his obnoxious ad hominem fashion.

In this case, Goldman was not only obnoxious, he was also stupid. Turley scores a knockout. As Johnny Rio (Marlon Brando) snarls in One Eyed Jacks: “Get up, you scum suckin’ pig!”

