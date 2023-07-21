A Parallel Conservative Economy? American Heartland Announces $2 Billion Theme Park in Oklahoma

Move over Snow White and the Seven Magical Creatures!

As the Left continues to alienate themselves from traditional American values with woke new versions of classic fairy tales and children’s stories, conservatives have quietly begun building a parallel economy. The boldest arrival into this space is American Heartland Theme Park, an affiliate of Mansion Entertainment Group, LLC. The company has announced plans to create a $2 billion, 1,000 acre entertainment destination in northeastern Oklahoma which is intended to rival the best that Disney has to offer.

In a Wednesday news release, the company explained:

The development will be built in phases starting with a large-scale RV park with cabins scheduled to open phase one in spring 2025 and a world-class theme park and resort scheduled to open in 2026. American Heartland will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park, which is comparable to the size of Magic Kingdom® Theme Park and Disneyland® Park. The park will feature an Americana-themed environment with a variety of entertaining rides, live shows, family attractions, waterways as well as restaurant-quality food and beverage offerings. … The adjacent 320-acre Three Ponies RV Park and Campground, designed by Oklahoma architects ADG Blatt, will be the largest campground in the central U.S. with 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins plus amenities.

The project is expected to create over 4,000 new jobs in the state. Oklahoma State Sen. Micheal Bergstrom said:

Tourism is already one of Oklahoma’s top industries and this project will elevate our state even further. Since tourism is a doorway to economic development, American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will draw new businesses not only to the surrounding area but also throughout the region and state.

The project will lean heavily on the talents and experience of former “Disney Parks builders and Walt Disney Imagineers.” But rather than focusing on Disney characters, the park will “feature a collection of six distinctly American lands” including: “Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis.”

Conservatives, unhappy with the eagerness of corporations like Anheuser-Busch, Target and Nike to insert themselves into the culture wars, are no longer afraid to show their disapproval with their wallets. And this has opened up a huge economic opportunity for newcomers who refuse to bend to liberal pressure to champion the transmania that has replaced common sense in corporate executive suites.

No longer willing to allow the Left to wage this cultural war on our values and institutions, more and more Americans are saying ‘no thanks’ and taking their business elsewhere.

We have the power to put a stop to the madness. Putting the squeeze on woke corporations is a no-brainer and something all conservatives should rally behind. We don’t have to pretend that men can get pregnant or that changing one’s gender is courageous and something to be celebrated. Rather than being revered, these notions should be ridiculed and rejected out of hand.

The Bud Light flap was a wake-up call. We need to take our power back. And we can start with the power of the purse. A parallel conservative economy is an idea whose time has come.