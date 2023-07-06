Posted on July 6, 2023 by Steven Hayward in Joe Biden

Biden Loses Another Contest with His Teleprompter

(P)resident Joe Biden is in South Carolina today, making appearances in this First Primary State (heh) to tout his economic policies.  And once again his most basic struggle in life is with his teleprompter. The good folks at the RNC Research twitter feed have highlights. See if you can make sense of these:

Chaser—good to see Kamala is back in top form today, too:

