Biden then and now

At the moment RNC Research has pinned the video below of Joe Biden on the campaign trail in 1987 to its Twitter account with the comment: “Flashback to 1987, when Joe Biden freaked out at a man who asked him where he went to law school. The entirety of Biden’s response was a lie. Biden has been an angry, arrogant liar his entire career.”

This mind-boggling display took place at a time when Biden was in full possession of his faculties. Here we glimpse the fundamental Biden. Despite his visible decline, the fundamental Biden seems to abide, at least from noon to 4:00 p.m. (Eastern). As it says in the song, the fundamental things apply as time goes by.