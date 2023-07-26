Breaking: Hunter Biden Plea Deal in Doubt (Updated)

As of this writing, Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal appears to be in doubt, though the latest word is that it may yet be patched up today and accepted by the judge, or there may be a sentencing postponement until September. One small change is a stipulation that this deal does not preclude future charges against Hunter, which may be a significant concession, as I am certain his defense team—not to mention his father—hoped this would end the entire saga.

This may all be obsolete within minutes of this post going live. But two observations on a wider background nature. First, one of the turning points in Watergate 50 years ago is when Judge John Sirica rejected the plea deals for the Watergate burglars and handed down long sentences, which broke things open when one of the burglars wrote to the judge admitting there was more to the story. If Judge Noreika does something similar, the damn might finally break over the Bidens.

Second, the scale of Biden corruption on display is an order of magnitude larger than anything the Clintons did in the extended Whitewater saga. (Hillary must be thinking: “What the hell? I limited by ‘cattle futures’ haul to just $100K, and Hunter raked in over $20 million?”) I have a theory of the case, which is that once Biden was told, back around 2015, that he couldn’t run for president in 2016 because it was Hillary’s turn, he decided to line his pockets, rightly thinking that as an ex-vice president no one would raise much of a fuss. But then events turned and he suddenly ran and became president in 2020, and now faces heightened scrutiny. He hopes he can brazen it out the way Clinton did with Whitewater, but to paraphrase a now-forgotten Democrat—I watched Bill Clinton, and Joe, you’re no Bill Clinton.

P.S. A loyal reader suggests an additional possibility: Perhaps Hunter is blackmailing his father? Not unthinkable behavior from a drug addict.

UPDATE: The hearing has ended apparently without a resolution, and with Hunter Biden for the time being changing his plea to “not guilty.” Is this the “Sirica Moment” of the Biden Corruption Scandal? Will Biden pardon his son? (Which might lend some circumstantial evidence to the “blackmail” hypothesis.)

CNN notes this: “Hunter Biden appeared agitated and worried during the hearing as a plea deal struck between his legal team and prosecutors began to fall apart.” Is CNN sure that isn’t just the coke or meth taking over?

P.S. As usual, the Babylon Bee is on top of the scene: