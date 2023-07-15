Decline and wander

The Washington Free Beacon has posted volume 51 of Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week. As it turns out, I don’t think there has been a week in which “Senior Moment” shouldn’t have been plural, but the editors were unsure they would have enough material every week.

Drawing on Biden’s European jaunt, this week’s edition of the series is overstuffed. Biden’s senescence isn’t the worst thing about him, but it is visible to the world, it is a national embarrassment, and it is bad. I wonder if Herbert Stein’s famous adage about something that can’t go on forever applies here. How much longer can this go on?