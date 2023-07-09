Equity!, Say Liberal Hypocrites

“Equity”—not “equality” (and certainly not equality of opportunity)—is the central principle of Democrats today. Joe Biden explicitly said so upon taking office. And in-equity—that is, any measurable disparity between groups—is said to be the result of racism or some other structural defect (by which they really mean “capitalism”). And one of the favorites is the disparity in average incomes between men and women. You know the claim: “Women are paid only 80 cents for every dollar a man is paid.” No matter how many times this stupid talking point is debunked, the equity-obsessed left won’t give it up.

So we might as well ask the White House why its own salaries don’t match up with their demands for equity. From our pal Mark Perry:

It would be fun to watch Karine Jean-Pierre-Paul-Sartre try to answer a question from a reporter about this. Most likely she would say it is a question for the Bureau of Labor Statistics.