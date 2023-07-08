National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan did his thing for the Biden team in response to a question about the baggie of cocaine found in the storage area outside the Situation Room. He has received the memo from the public relations gurus: “purview” is the secret word. The correct answer to inquiries on the provenance of the baggie is that the matter is within the “purview” of the Secret Service, so he “refers” such inquiries to the Secret Service. That’s their bag or baggie, as the case may be.

However, Sullivan added a novel twist. He pointed his finger in the direction of “workers” reconstructing the Situation Room. Sullivan inadvertently demonstrated the wisdom of the “purview” dodge.

The guy is a Democrat. It’s not supposed to go down this way. Lord have mercy on the working man, or the working men on the Situation Room project.

This is my memo. Forget it, Jake. It’s Bidentown.