Getting DeSantis Right

I recall Daniel Oliver telling the story of being appointed chairman of the Federal Trade Commission by President Reagan, and immediately downsizing the FTC staff and curtailing its harassment of business. Sure enough, the Washington Post ran a front page “news” story a few weeks later about how Oliver had “brought the FTC to a standstill.” Dan said, “It was my proudest moment. Reagan appointees called up from other agencies asking, ‘How did you do it?'”

This comes to mind in watching the reaction to Gov. Ron DeSantis responding to a question about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. by saying “okay, if you’re president, sic him on the FDA if he’d be willing to serve, or sic him on CDC.”

The critics pounced, for the sensible reason that RFK Jr has taken many crackpot positions, but if you want to hobble the FDA and CDC, RFK Jr might be the right person to do it. Remember what FDR said when he appointed RFK Jr’s grandfather to be head of the Securities and Exchange Commission: “It takes a thief to catch a thief.” At the SEC Joe Kennedy immediately banned many of the stock market practices that he had exploited to get rich. Maybe RFK Jr is the perfect person to reduce the CDC’s politicization. It’s almost fun to contemplate an RFK Jr nomination to something just to watch Democrats squirm about opposing someone from the Democrats’ royal family.

Anyway, it is worth taking in DeSantis’s complete answer, which is being reported almost nowhere:

Travis: If Trump picked RFK Jr. as a potential vice-presidential candidate — crazy idea? If you were president, if you were the nominee, would you consider RFK Jr. as a running mate, or— DeSantis: Here’s the issue. Like, I’m aligned with him on Fauci and the corruption in the health bureaucracies 100 percent. And I think he’s also said some other thing that I agree with, too. But at the end of the day, he’s more liberal, very liberal on some [issues]. He used to say, I don’t know if he still believes this, that if you deny climate change, you should go to jail. Things like that. So it’s like, conservative voters, you know, they would want those positions flushed out. He opposed the affirmative-action ruling, to say you can’t racially discriminate, on that he would have wanted that to remain. So, I just think that at the end of the day, you need somebody that is going to reflect the values of the broad coalition. Yes, the medical stuff, I’m very good on that. So that does appeal to me. But there’s a whole host of other things that he’d probably be out of step with. And so on that regard, it’s like, okay, if you’re president, sic him on the FDA if he’d be willing to serve, or sic him on CDC. But in terms of being veep, there’s 70 percent of the issues he may be adverse to our base on. That just creates an issue.

The complete answer gives a rather different impression, no?

